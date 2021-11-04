Cooley Adds Ex-McDermott Atty To Expand Litigation Practice

By Brian Dowling (November 4, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP has picked up a former McDermott Will & Emery LLP business partner to boost the firm's business litigation practice in its expanding Boston office, according to the firm. Shamis Beckley, a Harvard Law graduate who clerked for judges in Massachusetts federal court and the First Circuit before joining McDermott, will handle complex civil litigation, white collar defense, government investigations and appellate matters for Cooley, the firm said. "We are thrilled to have a lawyer of the quality of Shamis join our Boston office. It reflects our continued commitment to build a litigation and trial practice nationwide and particularly on...

