Electric Truck Co. Nikola Earmarks $125M To Settle SEC Probe

By Dean Seal (November 4, 2021, 12:27 PM EDT) -- Nikola Corp. has set aside $125 million for a potential settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over fraud allegations that have plagued the electric truck maker since it went public last year. The company disclosed Thursday that it has been in discussions with the SEC's enforcement staff about resolving an investigation sparked by a short-seller's report that accused Nikola, and particularly founder Trevor Milton, of overhyping its technology. If approved by the commission, the resolution would see Nikola paying a $125 million penalty, which the company has reserved as a loss in its accrued liabilities for the most recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS