Book Publishers Turn To O'Melveny, Shearman In DOJ Action

By Justin Wise (November 5, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Penguin Random House LLC and Simon & Schuster are turning to a group of veteran BigLaw attorneys to defend a proposed combination that the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to block over the alleged harm it would bring to competition in the publishing industry. Leading Penguin's defense is Daniel M. Petrocelli, the chair of O'Melveny & Myers LLP's litigation practice, who previously helped AT&T stave off the government's attempt to thwart an $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner. Petrocelli will be working with Arnold & Porter global antitrust practice leader Debbie Feinstein, who will represent Penguin and its parent company...

