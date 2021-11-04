Malaysia Beats Deadline To Fight $1.4B 1MDB Award 'Fraud'

By Christopher Crosby (November 4, 2021, 5:36 PM GMT) -- Malaysia's Finance Ministry can proceed with allegations that its $1.4 billion settlement with an investment fund was a cover-up of the 1MDB scandal after a judge on Thursday excused delays bringing the "exceptional" fraud case. High Court Judge Andrew Baker gave the Finance Ministry permission to file claims challenging an arbitration settlement with Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Co. and its subsidiary, Aabar Investments PJS, despite a nearly 18-month delay in bringing the proceedings. The ministry and the wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd., are suing IPIC and Aabar over allegations that they knew the arbitration settlement was a cover-up to hide...

