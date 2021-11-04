Pizza Hut Escapes Delivery Driver Sex Assault Claims

By Mike Curley (November 4, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday threw out claims against a Harris County Pizza Hut and the national chain from a woman alleging one of its delivery drivers sexually assaulted her, saying she hasn't shown the franchise was negligent in hiring or retaining the driver. In a 46-page opinion, the three-justice panel affirmed summary judgment motions that freed Pizza Hut Inc., its parent YUM! Brands Inc. and the MUY Pizza Houston LLC franchise from a suit filed by a woman identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe. According to the suit, Doe had ordered pizza from MUY's Pizza Hut on April 28,...

