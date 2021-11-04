NJ AG Can't Look To Insurance To Cover Tort Judgments

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 4, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office can't rely on insurance to cover judgments against local public entities facing tort claims, the state appeals court ruled Thursday, clarifying that the duty to defend extends to indemnification. New Jersey's Appellate Division ruled the state attorney general can't use insurance to indemnify a county that was sued over an automobile accident. (iStock) The Appellate Division's published decision affirmed that a lower court properly dismissed the attorney general's bid for a declaration that it was entitled to use Ocean County's insurance to defend and also indemnify the county in litigation over an automobile accident involving a government...

