Claim-Sharing Talks To Continue In New York Diocese Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (November 4, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge urged the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre to continue talks with the creditors committee Thursday in its Chapter 11 case, saying she had concerns about changing confidentiality rules for sex abuse claims after she already entered an order on the matter. A New York bankruptcy judge urged the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre to continue talks with the creditors committee in its Chapter 11 case. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman said she had reservations about altering a bar date order that set a deadline for submission of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS