Insurer Says Chemical Co. Not Covered In Toxic Plume Suits

By Ben Zigterman (November 4, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Nautilus Insurance Co. says it has no duty to defend an Illinois chemical company facing six lawsuits over a production plant fire, arguing that its policy with an insulation company does not extend to the chemical company. In a New York federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Nautilus says that Chemtool Inc. never signed an "access agreement" with Holian Insulation Co., and that even if it did, coverage still wouldn't be owed because the insulation company is in no way accused in the underlying suits. Chemtool faces six lawsuits, including three putative class actions and one from the Illinois attorney general, over the June...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS