Fed. Circ. Won't Review Victoria's Secret Venue Win

By Katie Buehler (November 4, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday declined to reconsider a panel decision or have the full court hear arguments in a Texas lingerie and undergarments retailer's bid to resurrect a patent lawsuit filed against the parent company of Victoria's Secret and two subsidiaries that was dismissed for improper venue. In a per curiam order, the appellate court denied Dallas-based Andra Group LP's combined petition for panel rehearing or en banc review. Andra Group had asked the court in October to reconsider a panel's August opinion affirming the dismissal of its lawsuit against Victoria's Secret's parent company, L Brands Inc., and the two subsidiaries: one...

