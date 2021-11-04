House GOP Floats Ban On Settlement For Separated Migrants

By Mike LaSusa (November 4, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Republican members of Congress introduced legislation Thursday that aims to bar the U.S. Department of Justice from making settlement payments to immigrants who entered the country without authorization, a day after President Joe Biden denied his administration is planning such an action. Reps. Tom McClintock and Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio introduced the Illegal Immigrant Payoff Prohibition Act in response to reports that the Biden administration is planning to pay as much as $450,000 per person to settle a lawsuit brought by members of families separated at the border under former President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration...

