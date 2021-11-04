Jury Says Microphone Co. Shure's Patent Invalid After Trial

By Adam Lidgett (November 4, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury has found that microphone maker ClearOne did not infringe a microphone array design patent owned by rival Shure Inc., while also finding the entire patent wasn't valid to begin with. According to a jury form from Wednesday, the jury found that Shure didn't prove that ClearOne actually infringed Design Patent No. D865,723. Additionally, the jury found that ClearOne proved that the patent was invalid. Shure said it intends to appeal. "Shure is disappointed by the jury's finding that our '723 patent is not valid, and was not infringed," Shure said in a statement to Law360 on Thursday....

