Lawmakers Seek GAO Look At FBI Whistleblower Protections

By James Arkin (November 8, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers is seeking a new U.S. Government Accountability Office review of the FBI's whistleblower protections against retaliation, years after a separate GAO report issued recommendations for the bureau to update its whistleblower regulations. Five lawmakers wrote a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, the head of the GAO, last week requesting a review of myriad questions related to the way the FBI handles whistleblowers and complaints of retaliation against them. The GAO expects to review the matter, a spokesperson said in an email Monday. The letter was signed by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the top Republican...

