Kaiser Says Workers Rely On 'Bizarre' Theories In Vax Row

By Hailey Konnath (November 4, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Kaiser Permanente urged a California federal court on Wednesday to throw out a suit challenging its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees, arguing that the workers rely on "bizarre, conspiratorial allegations and frivolous legal theories" in their complaint. United KP Freedom Alliance, which represents 4,000 Kaiser employees nationwide, is alleging that Kaiser is a "state actor" because it "caused" federal and state officials, all the way up to the president, to impose vaccine mandates, Kaiser noted in its motion to dismiss. "But the complaint offers no plausible basis for these allegations, identifying only routine interactions between Kaiser Permanente and officials regarding salutary...

