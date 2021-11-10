Austin Billboard Fight Has Justices Talking BBQ And Kale

By Dani Kass (November 10, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared divided about whether a Texas city's now-defunct regulation governing digital billboards unlawfully regulated speech, but the justices seemed on the same page about being hungry, with Justice Clarence Thomas talking about a barbecue restaurant and Justice Stephen Breyer pretending to own a kale shop. The justices spent more than an hour and a half picking apart a since-replaced regulation from Austin, Texas, that allowed advertisers to put up digital billboards on their premises but not off-site. Advertising firm Reagan National Advertising of Austin, which had applied for a permit to digitize off-site billboards in...

