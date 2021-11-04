4th Circ. Affirms Denial Of Apt. Building Collapse Coverage

By McCord Pagan (November 4, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday affirmed the denial of insurance coverage for the collapse of a Maryland apartment building, saying the owner's policy with a Chubb unit doesn't apply. The Fourth Circuit agreed with a magistrate judge that Building 300's faulty design precludes insurance coverage. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) In a short, unpublished decision, the three-judge panel sided with Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Co. and against Jowite Ltd. Partnership over coverage for the Easton, Maryland, building, agreeing with a magistrate judge that the faulty design of the building precludes coverage. "We therefore agree with the district court's conclusion that the ensuing loss...

