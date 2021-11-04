Md. Attys Escape Suit Over Botched Med Mal Settlement

By Mike Curley (November 4, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appeals court has preserved a win for two law firms in a suit by a client alleging they botched a settlement agreement and prevented him from collecting an additional $400,000, saying the suit was doomed after the client failed to support his underlying medical malpractice claim with an expert. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment in Dwayne Saunders' suit against attorneys from the Law Offices of Markey & Orsi and Greenberg Law Offices, saying without the expert to support the medical malpractice claim, Saunders can't show the attorneys deprived him of the additional...

