Apple Seeks Toss Of COVID App Programmer's Antitrust Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (November 4, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Apple urged a California federal judge Thursday to toss antitrust claims brought by an app developer seeking an injunction against the tech giant for allegedly blocking competing coronavirus tracking apps from its App Store, arguing that the developer failed to allege a relevant antitrust market. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen peppered both sides with questions during Thursday's hearing, asking plaintiff app developer Jeffrey D. Isaacs, "How is there anti-competitive injury?" and asking Apple's representation, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's Rachel S. Brass, to explain why there isn't a potential claim given Apple's dominance in the app distribution chain. "Distribution chain is...

