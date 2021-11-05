Texas Clinic Beats Trooper's Suit Over Hemorrhoids Rumor

By Mike Curley (November 5, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has thrown out a state trooper's suit against a clinic and nurse practitioner who allegedly disclosed to others that he'd been treated for hemorrhoids, saying there's no evidence the nurse practitioner said anything to another patient. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-justice panel dismissed Bradley A. Sutton's suit against East Texas Physicians Alliance LLP and nurse practitioner Kay McWherter, reversing a lower court decision that had denied the motion to dismiss. The opinion stated that the report from Sutton's expert, family nurse practitioner Jarrod Kanady, consisted mainly of speculation and conjecture and was not supported by...

