Conn. Insists Exxon Climate Fraud Suit Is A State Matter

By Keith Goldberg (November 5, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Connecticut on Thursday urged the Second Circuit to keep its climate fraud suit against ExxonMobil Corp. in state court, arguing that the subject of climate change doesn't automatically shield companies from facing claims they violated state consumer protection laws. Exxon is appealing a lower court's decision remanding Connecticut's suit accusing the oil giant of violating state consumer protection laws by deceiving the public about fossil fuels' climate risks, a decision the appeals court has put on hold. Exxon argues that Connecticut's suit, as well as the dozens of other climate suits it faces, belong in federal court because greenhouse gas emissions...

