Gensler To Attys: Don't Help Crypto Cos. Hide From The SEC

By Al Barbarino (November 4, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler urged attorneys Thursday to help register cryptocurrency companies with the agency instead of advising them on how to circumvent U.S. securities laws, part of a broader speech during which he warned lawyers not to help "cover up" client deficiencies. SEC Chair Gary Gensler, pictured in 2013, said on Thursday that attorneys have "a greater responsibility than helping some folks sort of take money out of the public's pocket." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) During the live Securities Enforcement Forum 2021 webcast, Gensler urged attorneys who counsel clients in the burgeoning crypto space to get them to "come...

