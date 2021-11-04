3rd Circ. Vacates Del. Unclaimed Property Rights Ruling

By Leslie Pappas (November 4, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit vacated a decision that favored Delaware in its ongoing battle with Siemens over unclaimed property, finding that the district court erred by concluding that Siemens had failed to show irreparable harm from the state's ongoing audit process. In a precedential opinion dated Oct. 28 and released on Thursday, the Third Circuit said the district court also got it wrong when it dismissed the technology company's preemption claim as unripe, although it declined to rule on the merits of the claim. The existence of irreparable harm to Siemens is clear "because the enforcement of Delaware's statute is not prospective;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS