Coca-Cola Plaintiffs' Decert. Highlights Class Claim Problems

By Jason Russell, Hillary Hamilton and Candace Ross Phoenix (November 5, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Many litigators defending class actions challenging representations on a product's label or other marketing share a common frustrating experience: Class claims based on negligible and/or entirely subjective harm survive a motion to dismiss, settlement discussions go nowhere, and expensive discovery ensues. Then, after a round of extensive briefing on certification, the class fails to be certified — or, worse, is eventually decertified — because the plaintiffs did not meet pleading and/or certification standards. Meanwhile, the unhappy defendant watches its legal costs mount, as weeks turn into months and often into years. Heightened pleading standards, including mandatory evidentiary showings at the motion...

