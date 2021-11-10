Holland & Knight Recruits Bird & Bird Finance Partner

By Irene Madongo (November 10, 2021, 11:54 AM GMT) -- Asset finance lawyer Richard Sharman has joined Holland & Knight LLP as a partner in London from Bird & Bird, a move the firm believes will strengthen its aviation lending business. Sharman, whose work is focused on aircraft and transportation assets, handles asset finance and corporate transactions on behalf of financial institutions, investors and leasing companies, according to Holland & Knight. The law firm said its London office primarily concentrates on aircraft financing and leasing and also covers maritime finance. Sharman, formerly head of the asset finance practice at Bird & Bird, helps clients with work involving joint ventures, establishing debt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS