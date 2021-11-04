7th Circ. Affirms VA's Win In UTI Heart Attack Case

By Celeste Bott (November 4, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A lower court didn't err when it allowed and relied on expert testimony from a urologist in a medical malpractice suit brought by a man who claimed failure by a Chicago U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs clinic to diagnose his urinary tract infection led to his heart attack, the Seventh Circuit ruled Thursday. A panel of the appellate court said none of the district court's findings in a bench trial were "clearly erroneous," affirming the federal government's win in the suit brought by Louis Vargas under the Federal Tort Claims Act. Vargas died after the lower court ruled, but his appeal...

