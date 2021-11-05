Longshoremen Can't Intervene In Calif. Port Row, Court Says

By Hailey Konnath (November 5, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Thursday agreed with a lower court that a dock workers' union has no business intervening in an environmental dispute over the Port of Los Angeles, ruling that there are too many parties in the case and that the union's position is already represented. The three-judge panel affirmed a Los Angeles County Superior Court's finding that concerns about unnecessarily expanding the case outweighed the benefits of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union's involvement. The fight between the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the various city of Los Angeles entities has already ensnared local and state...

