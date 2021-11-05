Facebook Ignored Fake Diego Maradona Profile, TM Suit Says

By Max Jaeger (November 5, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Facebook must remove an Instagram page dedicated to late soccer great Diego Maradona that infringes on his trademarked name or else hand it over to the rightful owners, according to a lawsuit filed in Florida federal court on Thursday. This is the Instagram account for late soccer great Diego Maradona that allegedly infringes on an Argentine company's trademark. Argentine company Sattvica says it's proved to Facebook, which owns photo-sharing service Instagram, that it controls the U.S. trademark for "Maradona," but the social media giant has refused to take down the offending page, "@maradona." "There's no question that Sattvica is the true...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS