No SSN, No Tax Credit For Pandemic Hardships, Judge Says

By Jennifer Doherty (November 4, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A class of U.S. citizen children whose parents lack legal immigration status lost their suit over access to COVID-19 tax benefits when a Maryland federal judge ruled Thursday that Congress could deny funds to people without Social Security numbers. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm's decision handed an early win to the federal government, which awarded $500 tax credits to households with minor children last year under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to offset financial setbacks many families faced due to the pandemic. According to the judge, provisions within the CARES Act that excluded "any nonresident alien individual"...

