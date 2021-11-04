6 More States Sue Biden Over Gov't Contractor Vax Mandate

By Dave Simpson (November 4, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Six more states joined 11 others Thursday in suing the Biden administration over a mandate that employees of federal contractors and subcontractors be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, filing two federal court complaints claiming that the mandates are unconstitutional. Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, in a Kentucky federal court complaint, and Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi, in a Louisiana federal court complaint, argue that the mandate violates the Administrative Procedure Act and exceeds federal authority. "The president of the United States has forgotten that even in a pandemic, the Constitution, which he took an oath to uphold, cannot be put away and forgotten," the...

