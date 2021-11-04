Aerospace Parts Co. Sued In Del. Over High Board, Exec Pay

By Jeff Montgomery (November 4, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- An investor in aerospace component maker TransDigm Group has sued the company's top officers and directors in Delaware's Chancery Court, in a derivative action accusing them of granting themselves sky-high compensation, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday. The proposed class suit, led by active investor Matthew Sciabacucchi, accused Ohio-based TransDigm's board and top management of breaching their duty to the company and abusing their positions through "self-interested and excessive compensation." Compensation to TransDigm's 10 non-employee directors, along with its executive chairman, W. Nicholas Howley, and the company's president and CEO, Kevin Stein, included stock and options described as far exceeding any...

