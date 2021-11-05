Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Bar Looks To Disbar Atty For Practicing While Suspended

By Carolina Bolado (November 5, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court threatened a Tampa-area foreclosure defense attorney with permanent disbarment and contempt Thursday after the Florida Bar said she had been practicing law in violation of a suspension order.

The state's high court ordered St. Petersburg attorney Kelley Andrea Bosecker to show why she should not be held in contempt and permanently disbarred following a Florida Bar petition indicating she advised clients on a foreclosure case in 2018 when she was suspended from practicing law.

Bosecker was later disbarred by the Florida Supreme Court in September 2018 for practicing law while suspended.

The clients testified that Bosecker spoke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!