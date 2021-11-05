Dental Co. Sues Competitor Over Claims Of Effectiveness

By Mike Curley (November 5, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A New York dental equipment company is suing a Missouri-based competitor in New York federal court, alleging that the competitor has captured its share of the marketplace for wastewater filters by misleading buyers about its effectiveness. In a complaint filed Thursday, Dental Recycling North America Inc. alleged that Stoma Ventures LLC's advertising for its amalgam separators, a filter that removes particles from wastewater in dentists' offices, wrongly claims that it meets and exceeds the standards of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. According to the suit, Stoma's "Capt-all" product advertising says that it exceeds EPA collection guidelines and requirements, and that two...

