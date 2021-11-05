Hartford Unit Says Virus Exclusion Stops Salon's Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (November 5, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Hartford unit said a virus exclusion clearly prevents coverage for a Pennsylvania hair salon's coronavirus-related losses, arguing in its motion to dismiss the putative class action that several courts have rejected pandemic coverage under policies with the same language. Twin City Fire Insurance Co. also asked the Pennsylvania federal court Thursday to dismiss the nationwide class action claims from the owners of Martin's of Sewickley, a Pittsburgh-area hair salon. The insurer said the salon is suing under a Pennsylvania insurance policy and only does business within the state. "Martin's lacks standing to pursue claims under other states' laws on behalf...

