Jury Says Chinese Lighting Co. Owes $14M In IP Suit

By Britain Eakin (November 5, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury has awarded Chinese company Jiaxing Super Lighting nearly $14.2 million in damages after finding that rival Chinese lighting company CH Lighting willfully infringed three of its patents on LED tube lamps. The jury handed down its verdict Thursday, delivering a complete win to Jiaxing Super Lighting Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. by finding that U.S. Patent Nos. 9,939,140 and 10,352,540 are valid and that CH Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., its Chinese subsidiary Shaoxing Ruising Lighting Co. Ltd. and Texas-based reseller Elliott Electric Supply Inc. had infringed them. Jiaxing got all the damages it sought in the case, putting...

