Ill. Plasma Center Reaches $9.9M Deal To End BIPA Suit

By Craig Clough (November 5, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge preliminarily approved a $9.9 million settlement Thursday for a proposed Biometric Information Privacy Act class action accusing Octapharma Plasma Inc. of unlawfully collecting and storing the fingerprints of blood plasma donors. If granted final approval, the deal would create a settlement class of 76,826 Illinois blood plasma donors who were required to scan their finger at Illinois Octapharma facilities before donating plasma, according to a motion from lead plaintiff Mary Crumpton. The settlement would provide payouts of around $400 to $800 per class member, assuming a claims rate of 10% to 20%, and allow class counsel to...

