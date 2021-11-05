Insurer Says Exclusions Bar Coverage For BIPA Class Suit

By Eli Flesch (November 5, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A suit alleging violations of Illinois' biometric privacy law didn't trigger Westfield Insurance's policies with a machine and plastics manufacturer, the insurer told a federal court, but even if it did, exclusions still bar coverage. In seeking summary judgment, the insurer said the class action against UCAL Systems claimed wrongdoing that fell outside the scope of policies meant to cover a time frame stretching from 2013 to 2015. Westfield said policy exclusions for claims concerning employment practices and information distribution also barred coverage of the suit, filed in an Illinois state court this year. The class action was brought by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS