Bankrupt LATAM Cuts $9.5M Deal To End Seized Aircraft Suits

By Dorothy Atkins (November 5, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- LATAM Airlines Group SA asked a New York bankruptcy judge Thursday to approve a $9.55 million settlement with two Florida businesses that would end a decadelong dispute and litigation pending in two countries over an aircraft seized by the Colombian tax and customs authority. In a 19-page motion, LATAM told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity Jr. that if the deal is approved, the settlement will decrease the company's debt burden by $20 million as a part of an ongoing Chapter 11 reorganization, and it will end yearslong civil lawsuits pending in Bogota, Colombia, and Miami, Florida. "Although the debtors believe that...

