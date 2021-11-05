Hedge Fund Priest Beats SEC Short-And-Distort Claims

By Brian Dowling (November 5, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal jury on Friday absolved a Greek Orthodox priest of fraud claims in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit alleging he launched a short-and-distort scheme through his hedge fund aimed at tanking a biotech company's stock price. The mixed verdict also rejected the SEC's claims that Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson violated the Investment Advisers Act by forwarding his critical reports about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. to investors in the hedge fund. At the same time, the jury found that Lemelson made untrue, material statements in three of the four examples put forward by the SEC. After dismissing the jury, U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris said...

