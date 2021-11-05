2nd Circ. Reinstates Ex-Platinum Execs' Convictions

By Stewart Bishop (November 5, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday reinstated the convictions of former Platinum Partners executives Mark Nordlicht and David Levy over a purported scheme to defraud bondholders of an oil and gas company, finding a reasonable jury could find enough evidence against the pair to convict. In an exhaustive, 104-page ruling, a three-judge panel for the appeals court overturned U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan's post-trial rulings that granted Levy a judgment of acquittal and ordered a new trial for Nordlicht. Judge Cogan had also conditionally granted a motion for a new trial for Levy if his Rule 29 motion for acquittal failed on...

