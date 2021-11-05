UnitedHealth Unit Stingy On Residential Treatment, Suit Says

By Rachel Stone (November 5, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A UnitedHealth Group unit is facing a lawsuit in California federal court brought by patients who say the way the insurer handled reimbursements for inpatient mental health and substance use treatments violated federal benefits law. A group of six participants in United Behavioral Health-administered health plans filed a proposed class action Thursday, saying the company's policy of making inpatient and residential care providers lump reimbursement bids together into one request ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. That policy translates to patients getting denied coverage for lower-level services that should have been paid for, simply because they were included...

