Comcast Accused Of Illegal Robocalls To Noncustomers

By Christopher Cole (November 5, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Comcast faces a lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court claiming it repeatedly placed account-related robocalls to noncustomers, even after they asked the cable giant to stop contacting them. The proposed class action, filed Nov. 4, alleges that calls made since October 2020 in a prerecorded voice to a plaintiff who has never been a Comcast customer violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The suit claims that despite named plaintiff Channel Aweau not agreeing to receive the calls and Comcast assuring that her number would be put on its internal "do-not-call" list, the robocalls to her cellphone continued. "Ms. Aweau and all putative...

