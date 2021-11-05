Ill. Watchdog Wants Atty Out 9 Mos. Over Emails To Judge

By Lauraann Wood (November 5, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois lawyer who accused a federal judge of playing favorites and entering "fraudulent" orders related to a contentious divorce should be suspended for nine months and take time to hone her professionalism, a state attorney conduct watchdog said Thursday. The suspension is necessary for attorney Nejla Lane because she sent emails to one of U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila Finnegan's accounts containing language that "has no place in any legal matter" and suggests she would benefit from focusing on professionalism while her practice is on ice, an Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board panel said. Such statements included Lane's...

