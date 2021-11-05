SEC Pro Talks Switching To Defense Work With Robbins Alloy

By Emily Sides (November 5, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-based attorney is planning to leverage the nearly nine years he spent prosecuting fraud with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as one of the newest shareholders with Robbins Alloy, where he will lead the firm's SEC defense practice. On Oct. 1, Joshua Mayes joined Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield LLC in Atlanta as a partner after serving as a senior trial attorney for the commission's enforcement division, where he handled federal court disputes and administrative actions. Mayes joins 19 other attorneys at the firm, which has one office in Atlanta, according to the firm's website. Mayes navigated investigations and litigation...

