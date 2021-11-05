Proskauer Adds Real Estate Partner From Weil Gotshal

By Matt Perez (November 5, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Proskauer on Friday announced it's brought aboard a new partner to its real estate practice out of its New York office. Rob Shmalo joins the firm from Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, where he served most recently as a counsel in its real estate practice. "Rob's particular expertise and experience in advising real estate investors with a deep level of industry knowledge fits precisely into our strategy of delivering a full range of premium real estate services," Ron Sernau, co-chair of the firm's real estate practice, said in a statement. "His experience will help us grow our multidisciplinary practice that the...

