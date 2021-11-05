Ex-Fox Rothschild Aide Defends Using Atty's 'Obscene' Photo

By Bill Wichert (November 5, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild LLP legal aide has taken aim at the firm's "pearl-clutching" over her attaching to her proposed sexual assault lawsuit an allegedly redacted sexually explicit photo of a former firm attorney, noting that the firm kept the lawyer as an employee for months after receiving unredacted versions. About a week after Fox Rothschild blasted her inclusion of what it called an "obscene, scandalous, redundant photograph," Stephanie Jones on Thursday defended her decision to attach the image as an exhibit to her proposed amended complaint against the firm, ex-firm attorney Ian Siminoff and current Fox Rothschild office administrator Elli...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS