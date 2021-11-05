Judges Wary Of Basing Chinese Tire Duties On One Co.'s Data

By Khorri Atkinson (November 5, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Two Federal Circuit judges took the U.S. Department of Commerce to task Friday for imposing duties on 42 Chinese tire producers based on a single company's data, repeatedly suggesting the agency should have examined dumping rates from a number of companies that's representative of all exporters. But one judge said it bothered her that none of the companies immediately asked Commerce to add a second company after a mandatory respondent withdrew from the agency's administrative review in 2017 of anti-dumping duties on certain passenger vehicle and light truck tires from China. The judges expressed these views while hearing oral arguments in...

