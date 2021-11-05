Schnader Harrison Pans Docs Bid By Sister Of Phillies Owner

By James Boyle (November 5, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP said in a legal filing Friday that attempts by the sister of Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton to compel discovery of its finances in her malpractice suit amounted to harassment against the firm. The sister of Phillies owner John Middleton seeks financial information from a law firm she accuses of malpractice when it represented her when the family sold its cigar business. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The firm's attorneys strongly pushed back on a motion to compel deposition testimony filed in Pennsylvania federal court in late October by Anna Nupson, who seeks financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS