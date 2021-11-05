DOL Applied Wrong Rule To Miami Hotelier's H-2B Bid

By Jennifer Doherty (November 5, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A French billionaire with three Miami-based companies that all sought temporary foreign workers this year saw his latest certification application revived after a judge determined that the U.S. Department of Labor had reviewed it under the wrong standard. MB Florida Ltd. LLC, the firm at the center of Thursday's ruling from the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals, is controlled by Jacques Gaston "Tony" Murray, his son and a third partner, according to the decision. The 101-year-old air conditioning and fire extinguisher tycoon also owns Miami's Grand Beach Hotel and is known for throwing elaborate parties in St-Tropez as well as...

