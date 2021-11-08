NJ Judge Tosses Late Malpractice Filing Against Atty

By Jack Rodgers (November 8, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a legal malpractice suit over a franchise deal gone wrong, finding that the case brought by a pastry shop operator against his attorney was filed too late and that the statute of limitations for the dispute was controlled by another state. Thursday's decision from U.S. District Judge William Martini ends a lawsuit brought by Jean Francois Rigollet, the French owner of a Nevada-based macaron company, against Mitchell Kassoff, a New Jersey attorney who litigated a franchise dispute on his behalf in Florida. According to Judge Martini, New Jersey's six-year statute of limitations did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS