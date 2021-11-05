Top Groups Lobbying The FCC: October Edition

By Kelcee Griffis (November 5, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Upcoming changes to the Lifeline low-income subsidy program had advocacy groups and carriers alike spooked during the month of October, with the Federal Communications Commission fielding multiple requests to delay impending benefits reductions and higher service thresholds. Throughout last month, lobbyists submitted 111 ex parte filings — disclosures that parties advocating at the commission must file to detail conversations and meetings with commissioners and staff — and Lifeline appeared to dominate the conversation. The public interest Benton Institute for Broadband and Society urged the commission to push back a regulatory deadline that will see the Lifeline low-income subsidy program drop support...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS