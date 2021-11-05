Feds Finalize Alaska Native Veterans Land Allotment Program

By Morgan Conley (November 5, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has finalized a program for Alaska Native veterans from the Vietnam War era to apply for up to 160 acres of federally managed land, an effort to ensure Native veterans have ample opportunity to claim land that was up for grabs while they were serving. The agency announced Thursday that it finished setting up the Alaska Native Vietnam Era Veterans Land Allotment Program. The program was established through the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019, and is the third time federally managed land has been made available to Vietnam-era Alaska...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS